Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 180.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 144,810 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 508,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after buying an additional 38,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after buying an additional 1,172,468 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.