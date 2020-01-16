Piper Sandler Comments on Hess Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hess has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.70 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 625.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 120.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 95.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

