Piper Sandler Comments on Noble Energy, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBL. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Noble Energy stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

