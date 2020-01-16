Piper Sandler Comments on RBB Bancorp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer expects that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $414.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.