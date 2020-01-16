Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 48,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $2,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 263,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

