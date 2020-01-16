Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for CareDx in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

CDNA stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. CareDx has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. CareDx’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

