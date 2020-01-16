Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.15. Masimo has a 52 week low of $115.72 and a 52 week high of $167.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Masimo by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Masimo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 163.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $204,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.