Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

MPC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 570,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 113,637 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 141,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

