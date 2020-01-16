Piper Sandler Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

BOOT opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 143.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 23.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

