Piper Sandler Weighs in on Range Resources Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of RRC opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Range Resources by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,848,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 306,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 125,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Range Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

