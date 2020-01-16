Piper Sandler Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

NYSE WLL opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $585.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 1,596,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,275,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 1,065,633 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 583,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 929,185 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

