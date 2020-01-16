PlayChip Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $1,090.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.97 or 0.05916588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127385 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001482 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

