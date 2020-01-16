PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.08 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

