Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Polymet Mining by 45.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Polymet Mining by 62.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 203,113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Polymet Mining by 147.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 201,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119,993 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Polymet Mining by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 434,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Polymet Mining by 184.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,079,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,986 shares during the period.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Polymet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Polymet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.