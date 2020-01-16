Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact IBM (NYSE:IBM) Share Price

Media headlines about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a coverage optimism score of 2.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted IBM’s ranking:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura lowered their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.80.

IBM stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.26. IBM has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

