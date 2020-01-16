PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) price objective for the company. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

LON PPH opened at GBX 1,930 ($25.39) on Thursday. PPHE Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,020 ($26.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,902.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,849.20. The company has a market capitalization of $824.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.