PRIZM Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $516,111.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $125.56 million and approximately $516,111.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002881 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,759.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.70 or 0.03747455 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004499 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00611280 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002291 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

