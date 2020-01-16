Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

