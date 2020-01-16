Procter & Gamble (PG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2020 guidance at $4.75-4.97 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

