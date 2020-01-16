Professional Planning Acquires 2,707 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Professional Planning boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.3% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 45.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Microsoft stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average is $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,244.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.