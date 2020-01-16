Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 27,393.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,859 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 592,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

PGR opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $61.84 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

