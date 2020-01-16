Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

PUMP stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. Propetro has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Propetro will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

