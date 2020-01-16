Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 515.38 ($6.78).

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 447.10 ($5.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 440.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

