Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRU. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660.27 ($21.84).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,410.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,470.25.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.