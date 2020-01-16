PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $316,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSB opened at $168.46 on Thursday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

