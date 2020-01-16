PTON Achieves Market Cap of $343,773.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. PTON has a total market cap of $343,773.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. In the last week, PTON has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.03680649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,939,156,167 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official website is foresting.io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

