PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PRTC opened at GBX 278 ($3.66) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.19 million and a P/E ratio of -99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PureTech Health has a one year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a one year high of GBX 335 ($4.41).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.