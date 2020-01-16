Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $13.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

