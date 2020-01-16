Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of CHEF opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.