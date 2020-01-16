Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Hologic stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $612,223.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

