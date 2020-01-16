Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.