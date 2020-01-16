Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

