Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

C stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after purchasing an additional 427,951 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

