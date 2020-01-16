Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Increased by Piper Sandler

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLR. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

