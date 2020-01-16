Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.03.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Devon Energy by 40.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.