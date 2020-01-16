Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Cut by Piper Sandler

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $353.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 915,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after buying an additional 871,753 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,294,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

