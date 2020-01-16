Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Cut by Analyst

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICFI. ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti upped their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

ICFI stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. ICF International has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth $13,745,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

