Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Reduced by Analyst

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,136,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 19.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.