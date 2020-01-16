Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc Lowered by Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$261.67 million during the quarter.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of TXG opened at C$18.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 42.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.19. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.41 and a 52-week high of C$21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

