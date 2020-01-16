Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Luminex in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Luminex alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 266.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 271,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 27.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 145,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $40,470.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,784.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,080. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.