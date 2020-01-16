Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

NYSE HLF opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $37,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $13,286,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.