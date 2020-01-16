Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Issued By William Blair

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.58.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $200.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 38,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

