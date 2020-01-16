Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Cut by Svb Leerink

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Svb Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,089.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,226. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FibroGen by 79.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.