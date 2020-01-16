Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.03.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $247.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 147,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.