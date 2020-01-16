Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,626,000 after purchasing an additional 144,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,224,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 394,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

