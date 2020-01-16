Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Decreased by Analyst

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Kaman in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KAMN. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. Kaman has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,125,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 33.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 32.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth about $342,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.