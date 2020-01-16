Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Decreased by Wedbush

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $219.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.33. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

