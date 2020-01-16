Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

FIVE stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,792.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,216,000 after acquiring an additional 254,242 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

