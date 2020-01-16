Qbic Hits Market Cap of $3,402.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Qbic has a total market cap of $3,402.00 and $20.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. During the last week, Qbic has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

