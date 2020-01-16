QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for QEP Resources in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QEP. Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of QEP opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth $907,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 148.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 89.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.